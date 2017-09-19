Boy, 13, dies after being found unconscious in house

Emergency services were called to Barrie Terrace in Ardrossan, North Ayrshire.

Ardrossan: Boy was a pupil at St Matthew's Academy. Google 2017

A 13-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious in a house.

Emergency services were called to Barrie Terrace in Ardrossan following the discovery.

The youngster was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock but was pronounced dead shortly after.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "On Sunday, September 17, police and ambulance crews were called to a house in Barrie Terrace in Ardrossan after a 13-year-old boy was found unconscious within.

"He was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital where he died a short time later.

"Police are not treating his death as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

The boy, who attended St Matthew's Academy in Saltcoats, was described as a "promising, young pupil".

A North Ayrshire Council spokeswoman said: "We are all devastated by the death of a promising, young pupil and our thoughts are with the family at this time.

"We will take every step possible to ensure that the needs of our young people and their families are being met.

"As well as a range of support in schools through our counsellors, educational psychologists, chaplains and school staff, we would urge any of our pupils who have questions or concerns to contact the school and speak to a member of the pastoral support team."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.