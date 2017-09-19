Train journeys cancelled after overhead wire damage

Several train journeys in Glasgow have been cancelled, re-routed or delayed.

Scotrail: Services have been cancelled and delayed. SWNS

Several train journeys through Glasgow have been cancelled or delayed after an overhead electric wire was damaged.

Due to the damage between Pollokshields East and Cathcart the line is currently closed and disruption is expected until around 4pm.

All services between Glasgow Central and Neilston will be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Maxwell Park.

All services between Cathcart and Pollokshields East have been cancelled.

Staff are currently on site assessing the damage to the wires.

The following alterations and cancellations to services are currently in place; Glasgow Cathcart Inner and Outer Circle services are suspended, Glasgow Central to Neilston services will run express between Muirend and Glasgow Central in both directions.

Glasgow Central to Newton Services, which are booked to run via Queens Park, will be diverted via Maxwell Park.

Glasgow Central to Newton services via Maxwell Park will run as scheduled.

Customers with a valid ticket or smart card can travel on First local bus services for the routes between Glasgow Central and Newton and Glasgow Central and Patterton, where bus services are operated by First.

Anyone needing further timetable information should call 0871 200 22 33.

A full list of affected services is available on the ScotRail website.

