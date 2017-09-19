Dealer caught with 'zombie drug' by undercover police

Brian Farquhar, 33, admitted supplying cocaine alternative Flakka in Glasgow.

Brian Farquhar was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

A drug dealer was caught during an undercover police investigation.

Brian Farquhar, 33, admitted supplying 'zombie drug' Flakka - which is also known as Alpha PVP - in Glasgow.

He was jailed for four years and six months at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The court heard that £1490 in cash was found in a bedroom drawer when police searched Farquhar's then-home in Selvieland Road, Glasgow.

A house the accused was seen visiting on Rylees Road, Glasgow, was also searched and a quantity of Alpha PVP was found along with mixing bowls, face masks, a blender, a sieve, weights and tubs and packaging materials.

Police also observed that four couriers were in contact with Farquhar either by phone or in person.

Flakka has become known as the 'zombie drug' due to links with highly aggressive behaviour.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said: "The accused's involvement was in preparation for sale of the drug and also dealing with couriers.

"Alpha PVP was widely used as a 'legal high' until 2010 when it was criminalised.

"It is used as an alternative to cocaine, amphetamine and ecstasy types of drugs."

The court was told that the maximum street value of the drug was £80,400.

Defence counsel Allan MacLeod said: "The wholesale value would be in the region of £16,000."

Mr MacLeod told the court that Farquhar suffers from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of an assault outside a Glasgow nightclub in which he was slashed in the face.

He added: "He is genuinely remorseful."

Farquhar committed the offence between October 20, 2013 and July 20, 2014.

Judge Lord Armstrong told him: "You were involved in an operation which has been described as sophisticated.

"The abuse of illicit drugs is a scourge on our society and in particular on the young people of Scotland."

