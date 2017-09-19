Tributes to 'loving girl', nine, found dead in house

Amanpreet Kaur died at her home on Dumbreck Road in Pollokshields, Glasgow.

Amanpreet Kaur: Death treated as unexplained.

A nine-year-old girl found dead in a house has been described as a "very giving and loving" young child by her family.

An investigation was launched after Amanpreet Kaur died at her home on Dumbreck Road in Pollokshields, Glasgow.

The death on Thursday, September 7, is being treated as unexplained, with toxicology tests due to be carried out.

In a statement, her family said: "Amanpreet often participated in events throughout her school to help raise money.

"She had a very giving, loving and kind personality and always loved to see others smile.

"From a very young age, Amanpreet always appreciated things she was given, knowing children all over the world are not as fortunate as she was.

"She found great joy in helping to change this."

Amanpreet, who was a pupil at Our Lady of The Rosary Primary School in Glasgow, was an avid fundraiser for Mary's Meals.

The charity has set up a fundraising page in Amanpreet's memory to continue her work in helping to feed children in Malawi.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "A post-mortem examination has taken place however the death is still being treated as unexplained.

"Further enquiries, including toxicology tests, will now be carried out."

For more information on donations you can visit the Mary's Meals website here.

