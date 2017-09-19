CCTV released after man assaulted in Victorian cemetery

A 44 year-old was left with head and face injuries after the Necropolis assault.

CCTV: Police are looking to trace the man in the image. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released of a man police wish to speak to as part of an investigation into an assault and attempted robbery in a Victorian cemetery.

A 44-year-old man was in the Necropolis in Glasgow when he was assaulted and threatened by a man who demanded his property.

The victim suffered head and facial injuries during the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man made off empty handed.

The incident took place at around 3.30am on the morning of Sunday, June 11.

Police are looking to trace a man described as white, between 30-35 years-old and 5ft 10ins in height with a medium build.

He had short red or brown hair and was wearing a navy hooded top with light blue sleeves and a hood with 'Henley' printed on the front.

He was also wearing dark-coloured trousers and is possibly known as Colin.

Officers believe the man pictured in the CCTV images may be able to assist them with their enquires.

Constable Scott Spinks of Greater Glasgow Division's Community Investigations Unit said: "The 44 year-old man received head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images, or anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Community Investigations Unit based at Govan through 101, quoting reference number 1191 of June 11, 2017."

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.