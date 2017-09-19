Man found dead at Dungavel immigration removal centre

An investigation has been launched by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Dungavel: The centre has been open since 2001. © STV

A man has been found dead at a immigration detention centre in South Lanarkshire.

The Chinese national was found on Tuesday morning at the Dungavel House immigration removal centre in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown.

A Home Office spokesman said: "We can confirm that a male Chinese national who was detained at Dungavel immigration removal centre was found dead on September 19, 2017.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.

"As is the case with any death in detention, the police have been informed and a full independent investigation will be conducted by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

The institution has been the scene of protests for a number of years with politicians and pressure groups calling for it to be closed due to detainees sometimes spending years in the facility due to extradition issues.

Plans were lodged by the UK Government to build a new short-term holding facility near Glasgow Airport to replace Dungavel but this was rejected by Renfrewshire Council last year.

The UK Government now plan on keeping Dungavel open as a functioning removal centre for the foreseeable future.

