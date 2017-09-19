Man's ankle broken in road rage incident at station

Appeal to find attacker after street assault outside Glasgow Central.

Glasgow Central: Attack happened on Sunday night (file pic). STV

A pedestrian had his ankle broken during a road rage incident outside Glasgow Central station.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was crossing Gordon Street in front of the station when he accidentally walked in front of a car, causing the driver to brake suddenly.

The man then knocked on the window of the car, at which point the driver got out and kicked him in the ankle before driving away.

Police said the victim sustained a broken ankle in the assault, which took place around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Officers are now appealing for information in a bid to trace his attacker.

The driver is described as black, in his early 20s with short hair at the back and sides and in a quiff at the front. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

His car is described as a "black luxury-style saloon".

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.