Boy, 12, needs surgery after attack outside Krispy Kreme

The boy and his friends were chased down by another group before the assault.

Royal Alexandra: Boy was seriously injured (file pic). SWNS

A 12-year-old boy needed surgery after being attacked outside a Krispy Kreme in Glasgow.

The boy had left Intu Braehead with three friends at 2.30pm on Sunday when they got into a dispute with another group.

The second group chased them to stairs near the doughnut shop, where one of them punched the 12-year-old in the face.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and underwent surgery.

Detective constable Laura Watt said: "This type of violent behaviour is completely unacceptable and enquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Braehead area on Sunday afternoon and may have noticed a group of teenage boys at the rear of the shopping centre, or indeed the assault itself, to please come forward."

The boy's attacker is believed to have been around 12 years old, 5ft 6in with a slim build and red hair which was shaved at the sides.

He was wearing a black jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

