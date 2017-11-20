Three sisters 'abused by foster parents for decades'

Siblings claim they were 'beaten and abused' in Glasgow during the 1990s and 2000s.

Abuse: The assaults included sex attacks.

Three sisters are taking legal action against Glasgow City Council over claims they were abused by their foster parents for nearly two decades.

The siblings claim they were "beaten and abused" by John and Alma Cassidy in Glasgow during the 1990s and 2000s.

Physical attacks are said to have been carried out by Alma Cassidy during the day while her husband John subjected victims to sexual attacks at night.

Glasgow City Council asked John Cassidy to leave the house after three other women claimed they had been abused by him.

The authority "allegedly failed to check" on him afterwards, however, which allowed him to return home and keep abusing the sisters.

Now the trio have launched legal action against Glasgow City Council which placed them with the foster parents, who died some years ago.

In a statement made through Digby Brown Solicitors, the sisters said: "John and Alma Cassidy weren't just two of the worst fosterers imaginable - they were two of the worst humans.

"They are both now deceased so have escaped prosecution. But justice shouldn't die just because your abuser does."

They added: "We believe Glasgow City Council are at fault as they selected and paid the Cassidy's to care for us and are in disbelief at how easy it was for John's abuse to continue even after they were alerted to the risk he posed to us.

"It makes us wonder how many other abusive fosterers are out there, but also how many survivors have been let down not just in Glasgow but potentially across the country.

"To anyone who is aware of abuse that happened or is happening, please have the courage to step forward and help survivors find justice and rebuild their lives."

"They are both now deceased so have escaped prosecution." A statement from the sisters

It was revealed in the Daily Record the trio are raising a civil action against the authority because it paid the foster parents public money to care for the children.

This is known as "vicarious liability" and allows survivors to raise claims against groups such as religious bodies, councils or football clubs.

Kim Leslie, partner and specialist abuse Lawyer at Digby Brown, added: "As a foster parent John Cassidy held one of the most responsible roles in society.

"However, we believe he abused his position to repeatedly assault children in his care over a number of years.

"Initial investigations of Glasgow City Council's own files show it was made aware John Cassidy was a potential risk to minors but we believe it did not take appropriate protective measures which resulted in the continued sexual abuse of the children.

"We can confirm we have intimated three claims for vicarious liability in relation to historic childhood abuse but it would inappropriate to discuss further details at this time."

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "We can confirm a claim has been received and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.