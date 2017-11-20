Woman, 82, dies after being hit by car while crossing road

The pedestrian was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital but died from her injuries.

An 82-year-old woman has died after she was stuck by a car while crossing a road.

Police Scotland said the pensioner was crossing Bank Street in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire when she was hit by a red Audi A3.

The accident happened near Susannah Street around 5pm on Sunday.

The pedestrian was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where she later died from her injuries.

Police said the 48 year-old driver of the Audi was uninjured.

The road was closed for eight hours as a result of the crash and an investigation into the circumstances is under way.

Officers are urging anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Paul MacPherson, of Dumbarton Police Office, said: "We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Dumbarton via 101, quoting incident number 2856 of 19 November 2017.

