Former football scout facing historic abuse charges dies
Harry Dunn, 84, who worked for Rangers, Liverpool and Chelsea, was charged in April.
A former Rangers and Liverpool football scout who was facing historical child abuse charges has died.
Harry Dunn, 84, had also previously scouted for Chelsea, but was named in March after a UK-wide scandal over the abuse of children by football coaches.
He appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year in connection with alleged sexual offences in the 1980s.
Dunn was then committed for further examination and released on bail.
A Crown Office spokesman said, following his death, proceedings are now at an end.
A spokesman said: "Harry Dunn, 84, appeared in private, on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on April 26 in connection with alleged sexual offences in the early 1980s.
"He was committed for further examination and released on bail.
"As a result of his death proceedings against him are now at an end."
