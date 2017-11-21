Former football scout facing historic abuse charges dies

Harry Dunn, 84, who worked for Rangers, Liverpool and Chelsea, was charged in April.

Charged: Harry Dunn was charged in April.

A former Rangers and Liverpool football scout who was facing historical child abuse charges has died.

Harry Dunn, 84, had also previously scouted for Chelsea, but was named in March after a UK-wide scandal over the abuse of children by football coaches.

He appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year in connection with alleged sexual offences in the 1980s.

Dunn was then committed for further examination and released on bail.

A Crown Office spokesman said, following his death, proceedings are now at an end.

A spokesman said: "Harry Dunn, 84, appeared in private, on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on April 26 in connection with alleged sexual offences in the early 1980s.

"He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

"As a result of his death proceedings against him are now at an end."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.