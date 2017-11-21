Delays for rush hour commuters as lorry overturns on A77
The road was left blocked after the vehicle toppled over at Minishant.
The A77 has been closed after a lorry overturned on the road, causing delays for rush hour commuters.
The vehicle toppled over at Minishant, near Maybole in South Ayrshire, at around 7.30am on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene, with both lanes of the road blocked.
The incident has caused lengthy tailbacks and traffic on surrounding roads is very slow.
Police are now trying to recover the vehicle and clear the road.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."
