Man falls asleep covered in Doritos during 'break-in'
The intruder was found lying next to half a pie at a house in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.
A man has been arrested after falling asleep covered in Doritos during an alleged break-in.
The intruder was found lying next to half a pie at a house on Corsewall Street in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.
Police were called to the home at 11.45pm on Tuesday.
Officers said the man went for a "pit stop" before waking up in handcuffs.
