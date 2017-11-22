Man falls asleep covered in Doritos during 'break-in'

The intruder was found lying next to half a pie at a house in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Coatbridge: Man woke up in handcuffs. Google 2017/JL Brooks

A man has been arrested after falling asleep covered in Doritos during an alleged break-in.

The intruder was found lying next to half a pie at a house on Corsewall Street in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Police were called to the home at 11.45pm on Tuesday.

Officers said the man went for a "pit stop" before waking up in handcuffs.

