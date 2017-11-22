Bravery award for police officers knocked down on duty

Robert Fitzsimmons is credited with saving colleague Deborah Lawson's life.

Award: Officers showed 'exemplary' courage. STV

Two police officers who were knocked down by a car while on duty have been recognised for their bravery.

Deborah Lawson and Robert Fitzsimmons were injured after they were called to a disturbance on Banner Drive, Glasgow, in October 2016.

Mr Fitzsimmons is credited with saving his colleague's life after the car was driven at her.

The pair have now won a bravery award from the Scottish Police Federation.

Two men were charged with attempting to murder the officers by driving into them but the case against them was found not proven after a trial in July this year.

The two officers were on patrol in Knightswood when they were called to a disturbance on Banner Drive on October 23, 2016.

A car was reversed and both officers were knocked down and dragged along the street.



Ms Lawson was seriously injured and left lying on the road.

When the vehicle was driven towards her again, Mr Fitzsimmons was able to pull her to safety with moments to spare.

'He saved my life, and fully deserves the praise and the award.' PC Deborah Lawson

Ms Lawson said: "For me, this award is mostly about Robert. He saved my life and fully deserves the praise and the award."

Mr Fitzsimmons said: "I think Debbie is being far too modest. That night, like so many other dangerous incidents we've faced, she was first out the car to confront those involved.

"We've been through a lot over the years and have always worked together well.

"It's not an incident I'd be looking for any praise in relation to but it's nice that someone's taken the time to nominate us both."

'This pair ran towards danger to keep communities safe and, modest as they are, deserve every praise they receive.' Andrew MacDonald, Scottish Police Federation

Awards ceremonies will be held for for Ms Lawson and Mr Fitzsimmons at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday next week, along with other officers nominated for bravery awards.

Andrea MacDonald, chairwoman of the Scottish Police Federation, said: "Police officers never know what could happen when they attend a call.

"Debbie and Robert encountered an extremely dangerous situation and sadly were severely injured as a result.

"This pair ran towards danger to keep communities safe and, modest as they are, deserve every praise they receive. Their courage is exemplary."

David McLean, 31, and Ryan Gilmour, 25, were charged with attempted murder following the incident.

They walked free after a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh returned a verdict of not proven.

