Three-month-old baby girl 'shaken to death by parents'

Shannon Main and Traherne Williams charged with murdering daughter Sophia Williams.

Death: Eight days old when attacks said to have started. Google 2017

A three-month-old baby girl was allegedly shaken to death by her parents.

Shannon Main, 19, and Traherne Williams, 22, have been charged with murdering Sophia Williams.



The baby is said to have been seized by the body and repeatedly shaken by her parents at the Strathbrock Family Unit in Broxburn, West Lothian, and elsewhere.

It is further claimed "blunt force trauma" was inflicted by means "unknown".

Sophia is said to have been so severely hurt she died on June 5 last year at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

The child was allegedly attacked on various occasions between February 28 and May 30 last year.

Sophia is said to have been eight days old when the assaults began.

Main and Williams face a separate charge that they did "wilfully ill treat, neglect and expose" the child in a way likely to cause "unnecessary suffering or injury".

They have also been accused of not seeking appropriate "medical aid" for Sophia.

Lawyers for the pair entered not guilty pleas on their behalf at the High Court in Glasgow.

A trial date has been set for April. The case could last up to three weeks.

Main and Williams, both of Linlithgow, West Lothian, had their bail continued.

