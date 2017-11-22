Fresh CCTV appeal over man shot dead on doorstep in 2010

Anthony Wright was gunned down outside his house in Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

Anthony Wright: Father-of-four was shot dead.

A fresh appeal has been made over the fatal shooting of a father seven years after his death.

Anthony Wright was gunned down outside his house in Shotts, North Lanarkshire, on June 9, 2010, while on his way to work.

The 35-year-old father-of-four was shot once in his driveway and again in the street in what police described as a targeted attack.

The gunman's motivation remains unknown and police have now re-released CCTV footage showing a man and a car that may be connected to the shooting in the hopes of finding new leads.

Detective chief inspector Raymond Brown said: "It has now been over seven years since Anthony's family were robbed of a loving father, partner and brother in the cruellest of circumstances.

"Today, Police Scotland remain determined as ever to bring those responsible to justice.

"I understand that there are concerns that those responsible have not yet been identified, however, the case has never closed."

Two men were arrested several months after the shooting but both were later released without charge.

Vauxhall Vectra: Police believe car may be connected to shooting.

The man and a green Vauxhall Vectra seen in the CCTV footage are believed to have been seen near Mr Wright's house on June 8 and 9, the day of the killing.

Police Scotland have set up a special phone line for anyone with any information about the murder, which can be reached on 07917 551 758.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.