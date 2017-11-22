Four arrested as drugs, guns and ammunition seized

Police recovered the items during raids on properties in Possilpark, Glasgow.

Arrests: Properties on Torr Place were searched (file pic). Google 2017

Four people have been arrested after drugs, guns and ammunition were seized in a search of properties in Glasgow.

Cocaine, amphetamine paste and cannabis resin worth an estimated £57,000 were seized during the operation on Tuesday.

Firearms and ammunition were also recovered in the searches on Torr Place in Possilpark.

Two women, aged 55 and 58, and a 52-year-old man were arrested and detained in connection with alleged drugs offences.

A 61-year-old man was also arrested and is being held over alleged drugs and firearms offences.

Detective inspector Jim Biggam said: "Drugs and firearms have absolutely no place in our communities and we have specialist teams of officers working on a daily basis to target those individuals who engage in serious and organised crime.

"Intelligence from members of the public is vital to the work our officers do and I would continue to encourage people to pass on information and engage with the police to help us tackle this issue."

