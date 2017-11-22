Woman carrying baby threatened with blade by intruder

A man burst into the property in Fulwood Avenue, Glasgow, on Friday afternoon.

Fulwood Avenue: Intruder ran away when woman called for help. 2017 Google

A woman carrying a baby was threatened with a blade by an intruder in her home in a "terrifying" ordeal.

A man armed with a knife entered the property in Fulwood Avenue in Knightswood, Glasgow, at around 4.50pm on Friday.

He started threatening the 48-year-old woman, who was holding a baby, but ran away when she shouted for her teenage son - who was upstairs at the time - to call police.

Another man was standing in the property's driveway and after the incident he and the suspect both made off towards Kelso Street.

The first man is described as around 6ft and wore a dark-coloured parka jacket with a fur-lined hood and a dark blue and green tartan scarf.

The second man is described only as wearing a dark jacket.

Detective constable Greg Stewart said: "Thankfully nobody was hurt but this was still a terrifying experience for the woman and her family.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the men involved and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Fulwood Avenue on Friday afternoon and may have noticed men matching the above descriptions, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Drumchapel CID via 101, quoting incident number 2523 of November 17, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.