Teenager arrested over attempted murder of 66-year-old

A 16-year-old boy is in custody after the incident outside a pub in North Ayrshire.

Green Street: Man was left in a critical condition. Google 2017/PA

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 66-year-old man in North Ayrshire.

The 16-year-old boy is being held in police custody following the incident outside the Four Seasons pub on Green Street, Saltcoats, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock in a critical condition.

It is understood that the teenager will appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police said a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

