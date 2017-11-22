Teenager arrested over attempted murder of 66-year-old
A 16-year-old boy is in custody after the incident outside a pub in North Ayrshire.
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 66-year-old man in North Ayrshire.
The 16-year-old boy is being held in police custody following the incident outside the Four Seasons pub on Green Street, Saltcoats, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.
The 66-year-old was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock in a critical condition.
It is understood that the teenager will appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Police said a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.