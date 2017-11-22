High risk patient absconds from psychiatric hospital

Public advised not to approach John McLean, who went missing from Leverndale Hospital on Wednesday

Hunt: John McLean sought by police.

A high risk restricted patient has absconded from a psychiatric hospital in Glasgow.

John McLean failed to return from Leverndale Hospital on Wednesday and is now being hunted by police.

He is described as being a white, 5ft 5in in height, with heavy build and thinning hair, which is short and dark brown/grey in colour.

Mr McLean was wearing grey jogging trousers, a blue and white t-shirt, red slip on shoes and a Fitbit.

A spokesman said: "We are keen to trace this man as soon as possible.

"The patient is being treated as a high risk and the public are advised not to approach him."

Anyone who has any information regarding Mr McLean's whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

