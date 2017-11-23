Whisky production returns to the Clyde after 100 years

The Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow will produce a Lowland single malt Scotch.

Dram: Distillery opens to the public on Thursday (file pic). PA

Whisky production has returned to the banks of the River Clyde after more than a century as a new distillery opens its doors.

The Clydeside Distillery, between the Riverside Museum and SSE Hydro, will produce the first spirit in the area for more than 100 years.

Located in the former Queen's Dock, The Pump House includes a visitor centre, interactive whisky experience, shop and cafe.

The distillery opens to the public on Thursday and will produce a Lowland single malt Scotch whisky.

Owned by Morrison Glasgow Distillers, the distillery's chairman Tim Morrison is the great grandson of John Morrison, who originally built The Queen's Dock in 1877.

Mr Morrison said: "This is an exciting day for Glasgow and the Scotch whisky industry.

"After more than a century copper stills are producing spirit on the banks of the Clyde and we're incredibly proud to be able to open our doors to the public.

"Glasgow has an affinity with Scotch whisky unlike any other city in the world, with The Queen's Dock previously witnessing the exports of whisky with ships sailing past the Pump House destined for all continents of the world.

"We're looking forward to the future and seeing whisky produced in the heart of Glasgow once again."

The Pump House once controlled entry into The Queen's Dock, one of the city's most famous shipping ports built by Morrison and Mason in 1877.

Tim Morrison's son Andrew is commercial director of the distillery, which will create about 25 jobs.

He said: "Today marks the culmination of a long-standing vision to put Glasgow back on the Scotch whisky map.

"We are passionate about using traditional methods to produce our whisky, albeit with a bit of modern technology.

"We're combining this with the skills of our distillers to ensure we stay true to the techniques employed for hundreds of years."

