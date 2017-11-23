Patient who suffers from dementia missing from hospital

Concern is growing for 81-year-old Ping Fat Cheng, who left Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Appeal: Mr Cheng does not speak English.

A patient who suffers from dementia has gone missing from hospital in Glasgow.

Ping Fat Cheng, 81, was last seen leaving Glasgow Royal Infirmary around 12.30pm.

Mr Cheng does not speak any English and police are growing concerned for his welfare.

He had been receiving medical attention at the hospital before he went missing.

The pensioner is described as being short with balding dark hair and when last seen he was wearing a black zipper jacket and slip-on shoes.

Anyone who has seen him has been asked to call police via 101, quoting incident number 1448 of November 22.

