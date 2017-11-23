Crane smashes into barrier and forces closure of A7

The 41-ton vehicle was stuck in the barrier overnight following the crash.

Crash: Road will be shut for much of the day.

A road will be closed to enable the recovery of a 41-ton crane that crashed into a barrier and became stuck.

The vehicle partially left the road and hit the barrier off the A7 near Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway.

The crane's driver was uninjured in the crash, which took place at about 5.50pm on Wednesday.

Police say the A7 will be closed south of Skippers Bridge from 10am on Thursday for a good part of the day as the vehicle is recovered.

Sergeant Billy Broatch said: "I would urge drivers to avoid this area where possible and to consider carefully their journey if it involves this part of the A7.

"Diversions will be in place, however, congestion is expected, which will cause delays in journey times."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.