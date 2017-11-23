Missing elderly dementia patient found safe and well

Ping Fat Cheng has been found after going missing from Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Found: Mr Cheng does not speak any English.

An elderly dementia patient who went missing from hospital in Glasgow has been found safe.

A search was launched for Ping Fat Cheng after he left Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Wednesday afternoon.

The 81-year-old's family were concerned for his welfare as he does not speak any English.

On Thursday morning, Polcie Scotland announced he had been found safe and well.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.