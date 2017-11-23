Missing elderly dementia patient found safe and well
Ping Fat Cheng has been found after going missing from Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
An elderly dementia patient who went missing from hospital in Glasgow has been found safe.
A search was launched for Ping Fat Cheng after he left Glasgow Royal Infirmary on Wednesday afternoon.
The 81-year-old's family were concerned for his welfare as he does not speak any English.
On Thursday morning, Polcie Scotland announced he had been found safe and well.
