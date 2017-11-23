CCTV released of missing man who left his dog behind

James O'Connor was last seen in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on October 29.

James O'Connor: Helicopter search was carried out.

CCTV images have been released of a man who left his dog behind when he went missing almost a month ago.

James O'Connor was last seen at Gulf Service Station on Waterside Road in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on October 29.

Officers have released the footage in a bid to find the 39-year-old, who is also known as Jock.

James is white, 5ft 6in and of a slim to medium build with dark hair, which is worn in a ponytail.

A helicopter search was carried out by police earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

