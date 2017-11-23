High risk patient who absconded from hospital found

John McLean is back in custody after going missing from Leverndale Hospital, Glasgow.

John McLean: He is back on custody.

A high risk restricted patient who absconded from a psychiatric hospital has been found.

John McLean went missing from Leverndale Hospital in Glasgow on Wednesday while on escorted leave.

Mr McLean has now been found and is back in custody.

The public had been asked not to approach him.

