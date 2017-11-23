Two cleared of murder after man 'stabbed through heart'

Gary Weir died after incident outside Shettleston Juniors social club in Glasgow last year.

Gary Weir: Three others accused of murder.

Two men have been cleared of murdering a 24-year-old who was allegedly stabbed through the heart outside a social club.

Gary Weir died in hospital after an incident outside Shettleston Juniors social club near a 21st birthday party in Glasgow last year.

Adam Williams, 21, walked free from the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday after the charges against him were withdrawn.

The 21-year-old from Glasgow was accused of murdering Mr Weir on August 7 last year and attempting to murder David Shannon, James Phinn and Gary Phinn.

On Wednesday, Liam Stead, 21, from Glasgow, was also cleared of murder and attempted murder charges.

Michael Gentles, 21; John Kelly, 22, and John Graham, 21, who are all from Glasgow, are still on trial accused of murdering Mr Weir and attempting to murder Mr Shannon and James and Gary Phinn.

They deny all the charges against them.

The trial before Lord Mulholland continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.