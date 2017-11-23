Two people injured in seven-car collision on the M74

The crash happened near Hamilton in South Lanarkshire on Thursday morning.

M74: Delays for drivers after crash. Traffic Scotland

Two people have been injured in a seven-car crash that blocked the M74.

The collision happened near Hamilton in South Lanarkshire shortly before 9am on Thursday.

It left two southbound lanes blocked for several hours before they reopened at noon.

Two people have been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "It was a multiple-vehicle road crash at 8.55am on the M74 near Bothwell.

"Two people were taken to hospital."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.