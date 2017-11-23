Two people injured in seven-car collision on the M74
The crash happened near Hamilton in South Lanarkshire on Thursday morning.
Two people have been injured in a seven-car crash that blocked the M74.
The collision happened near Hamilton in South Lanarkshire shortly before 9am on Thursday.
It left two southbound lanes blocked for several hours before they reopened at noon.
Two people have been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "It was a multiple-vehicle road crash at 8.55am on the M74 near Bothwell.
"Two people were taken to hospital."
