CCTV footage shows missing man 'in confused state'

Thomas Keenan, 21, from Glasgow was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday.

Thomas Keenan: 21-year-old likely to be in 'anxious or confused state'. Police Scotland

CCTV footage has been released in a bid to trace a missing 21-year-old man believed to be in an "anxious and confused state".

Thomas Keenan, from Maryhill, Glasgow, was captured on CCTV outside Esso Service Station on Maryhill Road at around 5.55am on Tuesday.

Mr Keenan, who lives on Kelvinside Avenue, has not been seen since.

The footage shows him wandering in the station forecourt while wearing a pair of dark shorts with the Nike logo on the left leg, a red T-shirt with a black logo on it and white and black training shoes.

He appears to be in a confused and agitated state.

Mr Keenan is understood to be suffering from personal issues and police said that due to his clothing and the cold time of year, they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as around 6ft, of slim build, clean-shaven and with brown wavy hair.

Inspector Craig Walker at Maryhill said: "The CCTV footage shows Thomas wandering in the forecourt of the service station and I urge the drivers and passengers within the vehicles or any pedestrians in and around the service station at this time to contact police immediately as they may be able to provide further information that can assist our enquiries.

"We understand that Thomas is suffering from some personal issues and is likely to be in a very anxious and confused state at this time.

"Due to the current weather conditions and the fact that he is not dressed accordingly we are becoming increasing concerned for his well-being."

He added: "I urge anyone who has seen Thomas since 5.55am on Tuesday or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts to contact police at Maryhill immediately via 101, quoting incident number 1274 of November 21."

"I also appeal to Thomas himself to contact police to let us know he is safe and well."

