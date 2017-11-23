Man dies in hospital after being 'attacked' outside pub

The alleged assault happened on Green Street in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire.

Saltcoats: Officers cordoned off the street. Google 2017/PA

A man has died after allegedly being attacked outside a pub.

The assault happened on Green Street in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, outside the Four Seasons bar.

A 66-year-old man was taken to hospital on Tuesday but later died on Thursday.

A boy, 16, has appeared in court over the incident.

Relatives of the man have been informed.

