  • STV
  • MySTV

Police officers probed over Emma Caldwell murder inquiry

STV

Officers, who now work elsewhere for Police Scotland, face misconduct claims.

Emma Caldwell: Body found in woodland in 2005.
Emma Caldwell: Body found in woodland in 2005. Strathclyde Police/ PA Archive/ PA Images

Seven serving police officers are under investigation for gross misconduct over an inquiry into the murder of a woman more than a decade ago.

Emma Caldwell, who was 27 when she died, had been working as a prostitute when her body was found in woods near Roberton, South Lanarkshire, in 2005.

An independent review is now being carried out by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) after it was revealed officers investigating the murder had illegally spied on journalists.

On Thursday, it was announced seven officers, who all formerly worked for the police counter corruption unit (CCU) but now work elsewhere in Police Scotland, have been placed on restricted duties.

Complaints were lodged by two serving and two retired officers regarding the data breach.

Giving evidence to Holyrood's justice sub-committee on policing, chief superintendent Alan Speirs said: "None of the officers are under suspension.

"The officers who are subject to this investigation at this time are subject to a number of duty restrictions.

"These officers previously had a role within the counter corruption unit. Their current roles are within a different area of the business."

Mr Speirs said no allegations of criminality arose during a previous inquiry conducted by Durham Constabulary.

A further force, Northumbria Constabulary, is carrying out a review of investigations into complaints against CCU staff from 2009 to 2016.

Mr Speirs said there were up to 24 complaints with 96 separate allegations, which are "largely historical" and from officers and ex-officers subject to investigation by the CCU.

He said he hopes the report from Durham Constabulary, the PSNI and Northumbria Constabulary will be published by Christmas.

Ms Caldwell's family released a statement through their lawyer Aamer Anwar.

It said: "There is real anger and shock that Police Scotland should choose to use Parliament to blurt out such information, thus compounding the agony of the Caldwell family.

"Emma's family have always felt a deep sense of betrayal at the hands of the first police inquiry team. Sadly, the CCU always appeared more interested in chasing journalists and law-abiding officers than those who let Emma's killer escape justice.

"However, the first priority for Emma's family remains the new murder inquiry which 12 years on has given them hope."

Mr Anwar called for the CCU, which was changed and reorganised as the Anti-Corruption Unit last year, to be disbanded and "held to account".

Police have been re-investigating the unsolved murder since the Crown Office asked them to do so in 2015 after the original investigation failed to bring the killer to justice.

In April this year, police revealed they were carrying out searches near where Ms Caldwell's body was found, and are investigating a potential new sighting of her on the day she disappeared.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.