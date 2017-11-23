Search launched to find missing 15-year-old schoolboy

Dylan McSkimming from Montrose was last seen on Caird Street in Hamilton on Monday.

Dylan McSkimming: Wearing a blue tracksuit.

A 15-year-old schoolboy from Angus has gone missing.

Dylan McSkimming was last seen on Caird Street in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at 1.30pm on Monday.

The teenager, of Montrose, is white, 6ft and of medium build with short brown hair and a fair complexion.

He was wearing a navy blue tracksuit with white trainers.

Sergeant Tommy McAuley said: "Although Dylan has been missing before he usually returns after a few days so concern is growing for his well-being.

"He tends to frequent the Hamilton and Blantyre area and officers are currently carrying out enquiries and searches to locate him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

