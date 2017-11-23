Man charged with attempted murder after 'shooting'

Don Templeton is the second man to be charged over the alleged attack in Renfrewshire.

Paisley Sheriff Court: Templeton was released on bail (file pic). SWNS

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a 41-year-old at a farm.

Don Templeton, 36, of Johnstone, Renfrewshire, appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court over an alleged shooting at Crosslee Farm, Bridge of Weir, on October 31.

He made no plea and was released on bail to appear again at a later date.

Templeton is the second man to appear in court in connection with the alleged incident.

John Docherty, 45, of Largs, North Ayrshire, appeared at the same court on Monday charged with attempted murder.

He made no plea and is expected to appear again within eight days.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to hospital after it was alleged he was shot in the buttocks.

He is understood to be in a stable condition.

