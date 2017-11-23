Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow closed for training exercise

Diversions in place as emergency services take part in 'integral and important' exercise.

Tunnel: Route will be open as usual on Friday (file pic). ricky850r via instagram

Glasgow's Clyde Tunnel was closed on Thursday evening as emergency services conducted a major training exercise.

Police, the fire service and ambulance crews all took part in the exercise, which involved a simulated accident in the tunnel linking Govan to Whiteinch.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes and diversions have been signposted on nearby streets.

The tunnel will be open as usual on Friday.

A police spokesman said: "This live play exercise is an integral and important part of our training.

"It will not impact the local communities or any of the services involved."

