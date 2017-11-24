Clutha tragedy to be probed but no one will be prosecuted

A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the pub helicopter crash in Glasgow.

Clutha: Ten people died in tragedy. The Clutha Bar via Facebook

A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the Clutha tragedy but there is "insufficient evidence" for criminal proceedings, prosecutors have said.

Ten people died when a police helicopter crashed on to the roof of the Clutha Vaults bar in Glasgow in November 2013.

More than 100 people were enjoying a night out at the pub when the police helicopter, returning to its base on the banks of the River Clyde, crashed through the roof on November 29 2013.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement: "The investigation into the Clutha helicopter crash has reached a significant stage and Crown Counsel, the most senior lawyers in Crown Office, have formally instructed a fatal accident inquiry be held.

"Following submission of a detailed report by the helicopter team, Crown counsel have also concluded that there is insufficient evidence available to justify instructing criminal proceedings."

The victims of the helicopter crash.

Seven customers - John McGarrigle, Mark O'Prey, Gary Arthur, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Samuel McGhee and Joe Cusker- died.

Helicopter pilot David Traill and crewmates Tony Collins and Kirsty Nelis also died.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch report published in 2015 found two fuel supply switches were off and the pilot did not follow emergency procedures after a fuel warning in the cockpit.

Earlier this month, damages were awarded to people injured in the crash and family members of those who died.

A total of £1.3m was paid by the owners of the helicopter firm to ten people injured, while cases brought by 16 others affected were settled for undisclosed amounts.

Compensation claims were made to Babcock for post-traumatic stress, serious brain or spinal injuries.

