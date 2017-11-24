Driver, 67, dies in smash with Mercedes lorry on A77

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene near Girvan on Thursday afternoon.

Crash: The incident happened on the A77 near Girvan. Google

A 67-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash on the A77.

Her Skoda Yeti collided with a Mercedes lorry near Girvan in South Ayrshire at about 12.25pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Ayr Hospital where they were released a short time later.

Sergeant Cat Gibbons said: "Extensive enquiries are continuing today into the cause of the crash.

"At this time, I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, to come forward.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who was driving on this road between Turnberry and Girvan shortly before the crash happened, who may have seen the vehicles involved, to contact us on 101."

