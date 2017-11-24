Missing 15-year-old schoolboy found safe by police

A search was launched for Dylan McSkimming after he was last seen in South Lanarkshire.

Dylan McSkimming: The 15-year-old is from Montrose.

A 15-year-old schoolboy who went missing in South Lanarkshire has been found safe.

A search was launched for Dylan McSkimming after he was last seen on Caird Street in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

Police carried out searches in Hamilton and Blantyre in an effort to trace Dylan, who is from Montrose in Angus.

On Friday morning, Police Scotland announced he had been found.

The force thanked those who helped with the search.

