Targeted shooting at flat near Braehead shopping centre
Bullet holes seen after shots at window on Kenley Road, Renfrew, on Thursday night.
A street has been cordoned off as police investigate a targeted shooting at a flat near Braehead shopping centre.
A gun fired several shots at the window of a flat on Kenley Road in Renfrew at around 11.50pm on Thursday.
No one was injured but police believe the flat was the "intended target" of the shooting.
Detectives are following several lines of inquiry and uniformed and plain clothed patrols have been stepped up in the town to help reassure the local community.
Police are looking for any witnesses who may have seen people acting suspiciously or any vehicles driving off at speed.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Anyone with information that will assist the ongoing investigation, contact the major investigation team (west) through 101 quoting reference number 4029 of November 23."
