Man cleared of attempted murder outside primary school

Mark Richardson was accused of attacking Ross Monaghan in Penilee, Glasgow.

Police: Officers outside St George's Primary School. SWNS

A man has been cleared of an attempted murder outside a primary school in Glasgow.

Mark Richardson, 30, was accused of being involved in an attack on Ross Monaghan in January this year.

The incident was said to have occurred at St George's Primary School in Penilee.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to the allegation and to other claims, including being involved in serious organised crime.

Richardson instead pleaded guilty to a separate firearms charge during the hearing at the High Court in Glasgow. He will return to the dock next year.

Martyn Fitzsimmons remains accused of being involved in the attempted murder of Mr Monaghan.

The 37-year-old will go on trial later this month along with four other men - David Sell, 49; Barry O'Neill, 37; Francis Mulligan, 41, and Steven McArdle, 33.

They face a number of allegations including being involved in a five year campaign of organised crime.

They deny all the accusations.

Three other men, Anthony Woods, 44; Michael Bowman, 30, and Gerard Docherty, 42, also appeared in the dock.

Woods and Bowman pleaded guilty to roles in organised crime while Docherty admitted recklessly discharging a firearm at a house.

The trio are also expected to be sentenced in the new year.

