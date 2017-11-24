CCTV images released after attempted robbery at garage
The Filling Station in Mount Vernon, Glasgow, was targeted in the early hours of August 24.
Police have released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery at a patrol station in Glasgow.
The incident happened at the Filling Station on Hamilton Road in Mount Vernon, Glasgow, at 3.55am on Thursday, August 24.
The first man is white and of medium height and build. He was wearing a black hat, glasses and had a black scarf over face.
He was also wearing a black top with white panels on the front, black bottoms, black trainers and black gloves.
The second man was also white and of medium height and build.
He was wearing a dark grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and dark trainers.
Both had local accents and were aged approximately 25 to 35.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Alan Evans from the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan via 101.
Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.
