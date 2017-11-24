Gunshots fired at driver during murder bid on street

A car was shot at in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on Thursday night.

Langmuirhead Road: Driver was uninjured in shooting incident. CC by Stephen Sweeney

Gunshots have been fired at a driver in an attempted murder.

A car was shot at on Langmuirhead Road in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, at about 8.50pm on Thursday.



The 33-year-old man was uninjured in the incident and police have launched an investigation to trace his attacker.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At about 8.50pm on Thursday a firearm was discharged at a car in Langmuirhead Road.

"The 33 year-old driver was uninjured as a result of this incident and enquiries are continuing to trace whoever is responsible.

"Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder and enquiries are continuing.

"Anyone with information should contact the major investigation team (West) through 101 quoting reference number 3487 of November 23."

