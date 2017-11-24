Pensioner who died after attack outside pub named

Henry Lee from Saltcoats was injured in the incident outside the Four Seasons Bar

Henry Lee: The 66-year-old died in hospital. Police Scotland/Google

A pensioner who died after an alleged attack outside an Ayrshire pub has been named.

Henry Lee from the Saltcoats area was injured following the incident outside the Four Seasons Bar on Green Street.

The 66-year-old died in hospital two days later.

A teenager was initially detained and charged with attempted murder.

But when the 16-year-old boy appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court yesterday, the charges were reduced to assault to severe injury and danger of life.

The boy made no plea nor declaration and was freed on bail pending further investigation.

