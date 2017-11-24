Vehicle collides with passenger jet at Glasgow Airport
The accident happened after a cold snap left black ice on the taxi ways.
A vehicle collided with a British Airways passenger jet after skidding on black ice at Glasgow Airport.
An airport spokesman confirmed the taxi ways and runway are being cleared in the wake of the accident.
It involved a vehicle known as a tug, which is used to tow planes.
The aircraft was stationary at the time and there are no reports of any injuries.
