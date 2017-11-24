  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish man 'tortured in India' remains in custody

STV

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been briefed about Jagtar Singh Johal's case.

Jagtar Singh Johal: 30-year-old has been remanded in custody.
Jagtar Singh Johal: 30-year-old has been remanded in custody. Sikh Channel

A British man allegedly tortured in jail by Indian police remains in custody in Punjab.

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, has reportedly appeared at a duty magistrates court in Ludhiana.

Supporters say the 30-year-old has been remanded in custody for an additional four days.

The Sikh Federation UK say no official charges have been brought against Mr Johal, but local media reported his arrest was linked to the killing of Hindu leaders in Punjab.

The federation briefed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn about Mr Johal's case on Thursday night as he made his way to a rally in Birmingham.

A spokesman for the Sikh Federation said: "He expressed his disquiet with the method of abduction, the lack of access to lawyers, British consular staff and family for the first 10 days, Jagtar's allegations of third degree torture, the fact he remains in police custody rather than judicial custody and the refusal to grant an independent medical examination."

Mr Corbyn promised to discuss the matter with Preet Kaur Gill, the chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Sikhs and Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston and to try and meet Mr Johal's family and campaigners early next week.

Three members of the British High Commission, including Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Ayre attended Mr Johal's court hearing on Friday.

His lawyer said he "pleaded his innocence" and stated he was unrelated to any of the crimes he is being linked with.

He also said: "The court gave the British High Commission team a copy of the directions issued to the police to arrange for a meeting between the High Commission delegation and Jagtar Singh in a separate room for privacy.

"The copy of the order was also given to Assistant Commissioner of Police Maninder Singh Bedi."

Mr Johal was taken into custody by Ludhiana police after the hearing.

Foreign Minster, Mark Field is expected to meet Mr Johal's brother as well as West Dunbartonshire MP Martin Docherty-Hughes and Sikh representatives on Monday.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "Our consular staff in New Delhi have visited a British man who has been detained in Punjab. 

"We have met his family to update them, and have confirmed that he now has access to his lawyer." 

She added: "We take all allegations or concerns of torture and mistreatment very seriously and will follow up with action as appropriate. 

"When considering how to act, we will avoid any action that might put the individual in question or any other person that may be affected at risk."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.