Ice warning as temperatures set to plunge overnight

Drivers have been warned to take care on icy roads across much of Scotland.

Ice: 'Tricky driving conditions' expected (file pic). @ STV

Drivers have been warned to take care on icy roads as temperatures are set to plunge overnight.

The Met Office said ice was likely to form on certain roads in the west of Scotland, the central belt and much of the Highlands.

The warning comes after a vehicle collided with a passenger jet after skidding on black ice at Glasgow Airport.

A "yellow" severe weather warning was put in place between 8pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

The Met Office said: "Some surfaces will turn icy again tonight.

"Rain, sleet and hail showers will continue overnight and into early Sunday, with some snowfall possible in hilly areas.

"As temperatures fall, icy patches are likely to form in places, especially on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to slippery surfaces and tricky driving conditions."

