CCTV appeal after woman suffers racist abuse on bus

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to over the incident in Glasgow.

Appeal: Man sought is in his 50s.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a woman was racially abused on a bus in Glasgow.

Officers said the incident took place on a number 75 bus around 4.50pm on Thursday, October 12.

A 25-year-old woman was subjected to racist abuse as the bus travelled between Garscube Road in Maryhill and Hawthorn Street in Springburn.

The man is in his 50s, had greying hair and spoke with a local accent.

He was carrying a rucksack and was wearing a Nike baseball cap at the time.

Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to call police on 101.

