  • STV
  • MySTV

Case against Scots soldier jailed in India is 'nonsense'

STV

Billy Irving's partner spoke as the 'Chennai Six' await a verdict in their appeal.

Jail: Mr Irving was working as an anti-piracy guard.
Jail: Mr Irving was working as an anti-piracy guard. Yvonne MacHugh

The partner of one of the so-called Chennai Six has described the case against them as "utter nonsense" ahead of a verdict in their appeal.

Families of the six British men currently in prison in Chennai, India, have been campaigning for their release since they were arrested in October 2013.

Former soldier Billy Irving, from Connel in Argyll and Bute, was among six men jailed on weapons charges while working as security guards on ships to combat piracy in the Indian Ocean.

Their latest appeal concluded on November 20 in a hearing which saw captain of the vessel, Dudnyk Valentyn of Ukraine, repatriated.

They will receive the judgment on Monday.

'They have never harmed anyone, they've only ever tried to protect people.'
Yvonne MacHugh

Mr Irving's partner, Yvonne MacHugh, said: "What I'm expecting is the unexpected.

"For the whole time this has been going on we have looked at the worst and best situations, but it's never anything you can imagine that happens.

"The best outcome would be he's home before Christmas."

The 29-year-old mother returned from a six-day trip to India on November 19.

Mr Irving, 37, tried to put on a brave face but there was "sadness in his eyes", she said.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1380391-fears-anti-piracy-guard-jailed-in-india-could-be-forgotten/ | default

Ms MacHugh added: "They'll be staying grounded and not expecting much, they're just so tired now.

"I would just like the judge to look at why these men have been put in prison for all these years.

"They have never harmed anyone, they've only ever tried to protect people.

"What good are they doing in keeping these men from their children and wives?

"If they had any morals at all they would see this case is complete and utter nonsense."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1372233-may-to-press-indian-prime-minister-on-jailed-scots-soldier/ | default

The five other men are Nick Dunn, 31, of Northumberland, John Armstrong, 30, of Wigton, Cumbria, Nicholas Simpson, 47, of Catterick, North Yorkshire, Ray Tindall, 42, of Chester, and Paul Towers, 54, of Pocklington, East Yorkshire.

Earlier this year foreign secretary Boris Johnson said the UK would "leave no stone unturned" in securing their release.

In 2013 the Indian coastguard boarded their vessel, the MV Seaman Guard Ohio, and arrested them for taking weapons into India's territorial waters.

The charges were initially quashed when the men argued the weapons were lawfully held for anti-piracy purposes and their paperwork, issued by the UK Government, was in order.

But a lower court reinstated the prosecution and they were convicted in January last year and sentenced to five years jail.

Since then there has been a series of appeals as the families navigate the Indian legal system.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.