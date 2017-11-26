Hunt for robber after 'terrifying' raid on newsagents

A man carrying a weapon threatened a woman working at the shop in Paisley.

Raid: Police checking CCTV footage. STV

Police are hunting a man who carried out a "terrifying" robbery at a newsagents in Paisley.

A man carrying a weapon entered Parkash Newsagents on Clarence Street around 12.30pm on Saturday.

He threatened a 34-year-old woman who was working in the shop, jumping on the counter and shouting at her.

When she ran outside to get help, he stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing towards Ladyburn Street.

Detective sergeant Nicola Postans said: "This was a terrifying robbery which has left a women badly shaken.

"It is vital that we find the person responsible.

"Thankfully no person was injured during this frightening incident but the area was busy with pedestrians and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact us."

She continued: "It may be that the suspect was loitering outside the shop on Clarence Street before committing the crime or someone could have seen him run off from the shop.

"At the time, this may not have seemed unusual or suspicious but in light of a local shop being targeted in a robbery, your information could prove vital."

The suspect was wearing a green cagoule with the hood up and had his face covered.

Police are checking CCTV footage in a bid to trace him.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1788 of Saturday, November 25.

