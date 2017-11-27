Concerns over 15-year-old girl missing for five days

Police in Ayrshire say they are increasingly concerned for Megan Niven.

Megan Niven: Missing since November 22.

A 15-year-old girl has not been seen since visiting a train station five days ago.

Police in Ayrshire say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Megan Niven.

She was last seen at Kilwinning Train Station at around 9pm on November 22.

Inspector Lynsey Watters said: "Megan has gone missing before but she is only 15 and no-one has seen or heard from her since Wednesday, so we are becoming increasingly concerned.

"In the past, Megan has visited the Irvine, Glasgow, Paisley and Lanarkshire areas and enquiries are being carried out in those areas.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Megan or who has any information as to her whereabouts to contact us."

Megan is 5ft with a slim build and very long dark hair. She has blue eyes and a hoop piercing through her left nostril.

