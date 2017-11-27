Scot jailed in India to return home after four years

Billy Irving from Argyll is one of the Chennai Six who learned they would be freed on Monday.

Billy Irving: Jailed Scot with family. Yvonne MacHugh

A former Scottish soldier who has spent more than four years in prison in India has been told he is free to return home.

Billy Irving from Connel in Argyll was among the six men jailed on weapons charges in 2013.

They had been working as security guards on an anti-piracy ship which Indian authorities say strayed into their territorial waters without permission.

When custom officials boarded the vessel they found 35 guns and almost 6000 rounds of ammunition.

Charges against the men - who are known collectively as the Chennai Six - were dropped but they were forced to remain in India while prosecutors pursued an appeal.

On Monday, the group learned they will be allowed to return to the UK after a judge ruled in their favour.

Mr Irving's partner Yvonne MacHugh previously said she wanted him back home by Christmas.

